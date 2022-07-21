Sougata Roy: 2023 Panchayat-2024 Lok Sabha, Sougata Roy told Trinamool’s goal on the stage of 1st!

#Kolkata: Trinamool’s historical martyrs’ rally started. On July 21 Janzoar in Calcutta. Trinamool leaders are speaking one after another. Let’s see what Trinamool MP Sougat Roy said.

It has been 29 years with this. We also grow old with compassion. Mamata called the rally alone. So the Left attacked him. Knew Mamata could remove them. Mamata Banerjee did not want to move from this soil. So the rally is here. People all over the country have faith in Mamta.

Mamata Banerjee started Trinamool in 1998. Mamata did this rally only once in Brigade. You have to stand by the people in the movement. Mamata Banerjee has shown that. People have made Mamata Chief Minister. He has delivered the fruits of development. He is working in the limited capacity of the state. Trinamool will win in Bengal. Trinamool will win 2023 Panchayat, 2024 Lok Sabha. BJP leaders could not win even from Delhi.

The real fight is still to come. There is a communal government at the centre. People will move them under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek is trying to expand the organization in foreign states. It won’t happen in a day, but we will reach that goal.

