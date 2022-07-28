Sougata Roy | Arpita Mukherjee: Arpita’s flat is safe! ‘I will quit politics if I get proof’, said ‘Raibabu’

#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Sougata Roy’s name has been implicated in the Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukhopadhyay scandal. BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh directly targeted the Trinamool MP. BJP MP and BJP All India Vice President tweeted, “Property worth Rs 35 crore recovered from Arpita’s residence. Trinamool MP Saugata Roy frequented that residence. He had an office in that residence. As time goes on, the dirty masks of Trinamool leaders are being revealed.” After the tweet, Sougat launched a counter attack.

In the words of Sougat Roy, “I consider this statement of Dilip Ghosh to be a disgusting false propaganda. I did not know Arpita Mukherjee. Never went to Naktala Puja. If the allegations are proved, I will quit politics.

After the arrest of former education minister and industries minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, the state politics is in turmoil. After Tollyganj, the whereabouts of Tucker Pahar have already been found in the Belgharia flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Partha Chattopadhyay. According to ED sources, 27 crore 90 lakh rupees were recovered from a 1400 square feet flat in Clubtown Heights during an 18-hour search. Also, 6 kg gold was found. The value of which is more than 3 crores. A lot of gold bars, lots of silver coins and several property deeds were recovered.

According to ED sources, this huge amount of money and gold was recovered from the bedroom and toilet of Arpita’s flat. A total of 7 trunks loaded with cash and one trunk loaded with gold were taken to the State Bank headquarters on Strand Road.

