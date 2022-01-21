Sougata Roy: BJP will break up in Jangalmahal this time! The Trinamool MP gave a big hint

#Kolkata: There is no sign of stopping the feud that has been raging in the BJP since the Assembly polls. Almost daily there are reports of disintegration in the BJP from different parts of the state. Rumors are circulating that several MLAs have left the party and many MLAs have already made it to the list. In this situation, Trinamool MP Sougata Roy gave a bigger indication of a split in the BJP.

On Friday, Saugat Roy said, “Speaking of BJP, Sukantar’s poem reminds me of Vidroh today. The BJP will break like a house of cards. The BJP built a building. Whose foundation was raw. So breaking. This is the Mushal episode of Mahabharata. Starting with Bangaon. This time towards Jangalmahal. Many have protested. The BJP will be further divided.

On the same day, Saugat Roy also attacked the Modi government on multiple issues. With the removal of Immortal Jawan Jyoti from India Gate, Saugatar cannon, ” Immortal Jawan Jyoti is being extinguished. Which was started by Indira Gandhi. And he says it will go to Modi’s Wire Memorial. The center is double-edged. Immortal Jawan Jyoti is too bad to move. 3600 Indian soldiers were killed. It was a place of interest. Modi has made National War Memorial. Immortal Jawan Jyoti was removed for him. This is not acceptable. I strongly oppose it. This is not acceptable. It’s all politics. They just think of them. Trying to delete history, change it. This effort of RSS and BJP is going on. It’s reprehensible. The BJP and the RSS had no role in the independence movement. That’s why he is doing all this. “

Saugat Roy also opened his mouth about opening schools in the state on this day. “It simply came to our notice then. Having physical and mental damage. But experts will fix everything. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. But Corona did not end. Let the experts know. So the state will take appropriate decision.

