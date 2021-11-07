Sougata Roy: Center on the way to stop free rations, letter to Modi at the right time

#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Sougata Roy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stop the ration of the Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Food Scheme. In the letter, he mentioned that the central ration system should be kept in operation for the next six months Because corona is still prevalent in different parts of the country. At the same time, they complained that if the central ration is stopped, this ration should be kept open for those who have faced financial problems due to coronation.

The Narendra Modi government at the Center launched a free ration service called ‘Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Food Scheme’ in April last year to stand by the helpless people across the country in the Corona situation. Under this central project, about 800 million people across the country are being given 5 kg of food grains free of cost every month. Under this scheme, poor people in West Bengal are being given 2 kg of rice and 3 kg of wheat monthly.

The duration of the central project was extended till November 30. That is, the free ration expires on the 30th of this month. Now, the question is, will the free rice and wheat provided by the Center be available from December 1? “As the country’s economy is slowly recovering and food grains are being sold in the open market, no proposal has been made to extend the duration of the project. As a result, it is not clear whether the free ration will be extended,” he said.

Letter of Saugat Roy

Bishwambhar Basu, general secretary of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, told News18Bangla, “The project, which was launched in April last year, was extended from May to November this year. “Currently, two kg of rice and three kg of wheat are being provided. But there is a huge backlog of food grains. We have requested the Union Food Secretary in writing to continue the project. However, it would be highly reprehensible to close the project.” “

Incidentally, the Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Scheme was announced by the Center in March last year after a nationwide lockdown. That period was extended till November 30. The Center claims that 800 million people under the country’s food security mission have benefited from the project. This time the center is going to close this project. Although several states have announced that they will continue the project at their own expense. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has earlier announced that a free door-to-door ‘ration at the door’ scheme will be launched in the state. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced to extend the project till the spring festival. Saugat Roy has long been associated with this mass distribution system. He has also raised questions about the mass distribution system in the parliamentary committee more than once. The MP has drawn the attention of the Prime Minister directly so that a large section of the people do not have to fall into trouble.