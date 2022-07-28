Sougata Roy | Dilip Ghosh: Dilip’s explosive claim, Saugata counter-attack! Arpita Rathtala’s colorful flat in all discussions

#New Delhi: Trinamool senior MP Saugata Roy is associated with Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukhopadhyay. BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh alleged that Sougat Roy used to visit Arpita’s Belgharia flat. He claimed that Saugata Roy was seen in the footage of the CCTV camera. In response to that complaint, Saugata Roy himself threw a challenge today. In response to questions from reporters in New Delhi, he said that he will leave politics if he can prove it.

In New Delhi, Sougat Roy accused Dilip Ghosh and said, “Whose flat is Dilip Ghosh staying in Newtown? Who pays the rent? I live in my father’s house, apart from that there is any flat or land anywhere, if anyone can prove it, I will leave politics.” Deb. Arpita Mukherjee had my ride there, if anyone can prove that too I will quit politics.”

He further said, “This statement of Dilip Ghosh is a heinous falsehood. I do not know Arpita Mukherjee. I never met her. I never went to Naktala Udayan Sangh puja. The place where the money was recovered in Belgharia is within my center. That There are five blocks in housing. The promoter there through kamarhati municipal chairman gave me the opportunity to use a flat. Not rented, not owned. I used to go there to meet people, because my center is far from my house. Arpita’s contact with me is Totally deny. Strongly condemn Dilip Ghosh’s statement.”

However, Saugata Roy said that he will not increase his importance by filing a defamation case against Dilip Ghosh. Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh, responding to the Saugata Roy, said, “Everything will be known if the ED conducts an investigation. There is any value in the Saugata Roy. If so, he will file a defamation case.”

