Sougata Roy: Do you recognize the man? Drowning in water, ‘Dada’ falls to his knees

Ward No. 121 including Alipore-Burdwan Road, Behala, Pornshree, Biren Roy Road West in Kolkata has been submerged due to continuous rain since Sunday night. The water level in Thanthaniya Kalibari, College Street, Maniktala in North Kolkata, Bajwaj Trunk Road in Maheshtala, from Bata Junction to Jinjira Bazar has also accumulated under water. On the first day of the week, everyone from the driver to the common man goes out for work.