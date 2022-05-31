Soumen’s Workout launches campaign to make Kolkata Tobacco-Free on ‘World No Tobacco Day’

The ‘World No Tobacco Day’ was observed as an awareness initiative by Soumen’s Workout highlighting the risk factors associated with the use of tobacco. The ultimate goal of the state-of-the-art slimming centre is to protect the present and future generation from the tobacco epidemic with the adoption of ‘No Machine’ workout regime and an effective counseling session.

The event started with a counseling session and was followed by a walk from Rani Rashmoni Road to Victoria Memorial with the active participation of students from various schools and colleges. Renowned Chess Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, Eminent Footballer Dipendu Biswas along with Soumen Das, Owner, Soumen’s Workout were present to flag off the walk.

Kids were dressed up in skeleton design with placards to raise public awareness about negative effects of smoking. The initiative was aimed at ensuring a tobacco-free society against the devastating health consequences and also against the social, environmental and economic scourges of tobacco use.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Soumen Das, Owner, Soumen’s Workout said, “We at Soumen’s Workout feel that as citizen of the country it is our responsibility to encourage users to refrain from tobacco consumption. It is equally important to create awareness about the benefits of exercising to promote health and overall well-being of the society.’’

The Anti-Tobacco Program was to develop the awareness among all the citizens suffering from the disease called lust for Tobacco. The issue of lust for Tobacco has been a nightmare in modern times and is increasing at an alarming rate. The Organization’s only urge through this rally was to support to shape the pillars of the nation. The World No Tobacco day was the best day to create awareness to avoid any such substances that could harm the body or future growth. Every Sunday a fitness camp has also been initiated by Soumen’s Workout at all its outlets whereby free counseling on the nutritional aspects and workout will be shared to achieve the desired results.

Soumen’s Workout also organizes several other health awareness activities throughout the year like -International Yoga Day to create awareness about the importance of Yoga, World Obesity Day for children for creating awareness about the side effects of obesity and rising cases of over-weight among children, World Diabetic Day for raising awareness about health and diabetes, along with other activities.

