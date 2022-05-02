Soumitra Khan | Sujata Khan: Sujata’s explosive allegations against ‘husband’ Soumitra! Strict court order regarding divorce

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has transferred the divorce case of BJP MP Soumitra Khan and Trinamool leader Sujata Khan Mandal to Sealdah Court. Justice Kesang Doma Bhutia directed that the case be transferred to Sealdah Court within a month. The next hearing will be there.

In fact, Sujata had applied to the High Court seeking transfer of the case from Bankura. He claims that if he goes there, he will be threatened. So he is feeling insecure. Because her husband is still an MP from Bankura. He has influence. Sujata alleges that she has even been threatened with death. He has made that allegation in the Calcutta High Court. On the basis of his application, the Calcutta High Court directed to transfer the case.

In fact, Soumitra Khan has walked the path of divorce. The BJP MP from Bishnupur approached the Bankura district court to end his legal relationship with his wife Sujata Mandal Khan. Incidentally, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Soumitra was barred from entering Bankura district by a court order. At that time Sujata preached as her husband. However, after the Lok Sabha vote, their marriage broke down. Soumitra Khan demanded to sever ties with Sujata for joining Trinamool.

After Sujata became the Trinamool candidate in the Ekushey assembly polls, the BJP MP sent a legal notice to his wife. He filed for divorce in the Bankura District Court. The case was transferred to Sealdah court on Sujata’s request.

