Sourav Ganguly felicitates the winners of Apollo 24/7 Community Premier League

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Apollo 24|7, part of the multi-specialty healthcare group Apollo Hospitals, recently spearheaded Apollo 24|7 Community Premier League (CPL) to drive health awareness through sports and music.

The pilot season of the league, themed Khelbe Bangla, Gaibe Bangla was hosted in Kolkata from April 29th, 2022 to June 25th, 2022.

Former ace Indian cricketer and current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, felicitated the winners of the league, which featured sports events in Cricket and Badminton as well as a Musical Troop competition.

As an initiative to spread health awareness, the program was successful in reaching out to masses via an elaborate on-ground activation including door-to-door campaigns, pharmacy set-up and health camps to enable attendees to check their weight, sugar levels and eye health. The event saw active participation from over 10,000 locals marking their contribution for better health awareness and access to care.

Embarking on its vision to provide access to healthcare for all, Apollo 24|7 is being lauded for this community welfare initiative that calls for collaborative efforts though engaging activities like the Community Premier League (CPL). Currently, Apollo 24|7 enjoys an active app user base of over 5 Lacs in West Bengal, who are availing healthcare services through the app.

Apollo 24|7, India’s largest end-to-end omni-channel healthcare platform, provides e-consultations with expert Apollo doctors within 15 minutes, medicine delivery in 2 hours and home sample collection for lab tests in 30 minutes. The app also has a digital vault feature where users can upload and access their medical health records anytime and from anywhere.