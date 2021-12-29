Sourav Ganguly Health Update: What will be in the Omicron report? Don’t bother Saurabh Gangopadhyay for a reason!

#Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly’s health condition is stable. According to hospital sources, he has no fever, has a slight cold, is being given steam. However, there is no cough. No HRCT or high resolution CT scan is being done right now. Ga majmaj has the feeling of ‘maharaj’. There is physical discomfort.

According to hospital sources, Maharaj is a bit annoyed by the frequent phone calls. His Omicron report is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Office have already inquired about Sourav’s condition. Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has also called ‘Dada’.

On Monday night (December 26), the news of Saurabh’s corona attack came to light. On the same day, he was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore due to illness. Sourav Ganguly has been suffering from mild cold and cough for the last few days. He felt slightly ill during last Monday’s shooting. After that, Saurabh canceled the shooting and checked the corona twice. Twice the report came back positive.

‘Maharaj’ had a heart attack earlier this year. He had to be admitted to the hospital several times. Angioplasty also involves stent placement. So after Corona’s attack, he was rushed to the hospital without any risk.