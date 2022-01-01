Sourav Ganguly is corona delta variant affected corona delta variant affected Sourav Ganguly – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly attacked in Corona Delta Plus variant. After four days in hospital, Sourav was released on Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was attacked in the Delta Plus variant, not Omicron, was informed by the Health Building on Saturday.

Read more: Covid Positive Musician Jeet Gangopadhyay

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital after the corona report came positive last Monday. Sourav felt sick during the shooting. Then he checked the corona twice in a row. Twice the report came back positive. After that he was admitted to the hospital without any risk. He was admitted to the hospital with heart problems a few months ago. His stent was sitting. So no further risk was taken on the part of Sourav Ganguly’s house as the Corona report was positive.

Read more: Corona-affected state power minister Arup Biswas admitted to hospital

Maharaj (Sourav Ganguly) was released from the hospital on Friday. According to the doctors, Dada will be in home isolation for the time being. His treatment will continue from home. The Calcutta Municipality has already sanitized Sourav’s violin house. Some doctors feared that Sourav might be infected with the Omicron variant. So some of his test samples were sent to Kalyani. That report arrives on Friday. It is learned that Sourav was not affected by Omicron.

In addition to Sourav Ganguly’s genome sequence test, several tests were performed. A test report arrives on Saturday. It is known that he is affected by the Delta variant. It is learned that Sourav Ganguly is undergoing treatment at home.