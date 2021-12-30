Sourav Ganguly: Not Omicron report, hospitalized Sourav Ganguly’s eye is on ‘this’ case

#Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s condition has improved a bit. Doctors believe that the antibody cocktail given to him has worked a lot. For the last two days, Saurabh has not had a new fever. The cold and nausea that had been felt till Wednesday has also decreased a lot. Even a physical discomfort that used to work is no longer there today. The BCCI president is watching the India-South Africa match on this occasion. Maharaj’s eyes are on the India-South Africa match all day long.

However, Sourav Ganguly is looking forward to returning home. Doctors say that now Sourav’s physical condition has improved a lot. They are waiting to see when the genome sequence report will come. Attempts are being made to get the report later this evening. But today that possibility is a bit less. Oxygen levels in the BCCI president’s room air are normal.

Read more: Success in 7-day ‘fire test’, CM announces tiger catch award

According to hospital sources, the Maharaja was a little upset as the phone kept ringing. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Office have already inquired about Sourav’s condition. Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has also called ‘Dada’.

Read more: Big plan for Christmas festival Abhishek Banerjee, 3 day visit is very important

The news of Sourav Ganguly’s corona attack came to light last Monday night (December 26). On the same day, he was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore due to illness. He had been suffering from mild cold and cough for the last few days. He felt slightly ill during last Monday’s shooting. After that, Saurabh canceled the shooting and checked the corona twice. Twice the report came back positive.