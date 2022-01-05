Sourav Ganguly: The news came on Tuesday night, this time Sourav Ganguly is very worried about Sana!

#Kolkata: First herself, then three family members, and now her own daughter. Coronavirus Bengal attacks the house of Sourav Ganguly in Behala. A few days ago, Saurabh himself was attacked by Corona. After that, Maharaj himself was in the hospital for several days. Meanwhile, it was learned on Tuesday morning that Sourav’s younger uncle CAB treasurer, Debashish Gangopadhyay, cousin Shuvrodeep Gangopadhyay and sister-in-law Jasmine Gangopadhyay had been attacked by Corona. And on Tuesday night, the news came that Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly (Sana Ganguly) has also been attacked in Kovida.

According to sources, Sana himself along with three other members of his family are in isolation at Behala’s house. It is learned that the corona report of Saurabh’s daughter Sana Gangopadhyay came positive on Tuesday night. Sana is in home isolation on the advice of Dr. Saptarshi Basu as she has few symptoms. According to family sources, Sana has been slightly ill for the past few days.

A few days ago, Saurabh was admitted to a private hospital with corona. He returned home from the hospital last Friday. Meanwhile, three more members of his family were infected with corona on Tuesday. And on Tuesday night, it was learned that Sana, the daughter of the house, was also infected in Kovida. It is known that everyone in the family who has coronary heart disease has mild symptoms. Everyone is in seclusion at their home on BN Roy Road. Saurabh’s assistant was also reported to have been infected with Corona. He also has a fever. Earlier, Sourav’s grandfather Snehashis Gangopadhyay and mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay were also infected with Kovid.