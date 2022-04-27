South Bengal is burning in the heat, record demand for electricity in the state! – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The demand for electricity is increasing in the state due to extreme heat wave. The maximum power demand in the state is 7500 MW. In recent times, there has been no such demand in April. In 2021, the demand was 6245 MW in April. News from power building sources. The demand for electricity in the CESC area is currently 2330 MW. This is the record (Demand of Electricity) in the CESC area in April.

According to CESC, there is no load shedding in their area. Due to technical reasons I had to make a power trip somewhere in a short time. However, there have been allegations of load shedding in the area of ​​the state power board. Complaints have been lodged in several areas adjacent to Kolkata. Power supply to Goria, Rajpur, Sonarpur and Subhashgram areas adjacent to Kolkata is being disrupted from time to time. All these areas are controlled by WBSEDCL.

Read more– The weather office has heard the news of hope for storms and rains, get the weather update

At present, the maximum demand for electricity in the state has reached 7500 MW. More than what was demanded in the last few years. However, the demand in North Bengal is less at this time of the year. Because of the storm-rain. Low demand due to weather conditions. Why is there a power cut in the vicinity of Kolkata? WBSEDCL says that the system is based on the amount of electricity required in a particular area But the company alleges that many are using excess electricity Especially installed AC in the house. His news agency was not given As a result, power loading was not increased in that area And so repeatedly power cuts or power trips. However, they are using 2,500 mobile vans, 24 hours a day, to maintain supply throughout the state

Read more– Be careful! These four ways but can spread sexually transmitted diseases!

According to CESC, there is no load shedding in their area According to CESC sources, the demand for electricity has increased by about 300 to 350 MW in a week. According to the sources received till 4 pm on Tuesday, 2334 MW was 2290 MW yesterday. Sunday was 1618 MW. Last Tuesday, the 19th, the demand was 1995 MW.

CESC officials say they are prepared for even greater demand. Some places have to close the line for a little while to work.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 27, 2022, 10:16 IST

Tags: Electricity