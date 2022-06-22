Sovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee: Arrogance erased Everything is clear in the meeting with ‘Didi’

#Kolkata: Though not in the mainstream of politics, there is no end to the discussions about Shovon Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay. Whether traveling to Kashmir, Himachal or Jamai Sasthi, Shovon-Baishakhi is now a hot topic on social media. According to a section of the political circles, Shovon lost his political life. But at such a time Shovan Chattopadhyay and Baishakhi suddenly appeared in Navanne. It is learned that they had a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee there.

At the end of that meeting, Shovon said, “I may have come to Nabanne after a long time. But I have already met Mamata Di. In the conversation that took place with Mamata Di today, various issues have come up. We will talk to Mamata Di, there will be requests, suggestions, that is normal. It is normal to have political talks. “

Read more: 55 hours of interrogation in front of the ED, Rahul Gandhi was shocked when he came in front of the people! Gave a big challenge

Baishakhi added, “Today’s meeting with the Chief Minister is as political as it is personal. I have gone to the people of politics, there will be political discussions. I was enjoying the discussion that Shovan had with Mamata Di. I want Shovon to start his political life early. Today again I got to see old Shovan. Sometimes there was an episode of arrogance. That is over. “

Read more: Following Pavlov’s ‘inhuman’ scandal, the state government has made a big decision on ‘mental health’!

This sudden meeting has caused a stir in Bengal politics. The meeting hinted at the possibility of the two of them returning to the grassroots. After the meeting it became practically clear. Incidentally, in August 2019, the BJP gave Shovon-Baishakhi. Then they left BJP on March 14, 2021. Since then, Shovon Baishakhi has not been associated with any political party. However, once Shovan went to Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat. Then this time many people think that the coolness of the relationship is over.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 22, 2022, 16:39 IST

Tags: Baisakhi Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee