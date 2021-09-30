Sovan Chatterjee meets CBI In the midst of storms in Netdunia, Shovan faces CBI for almost three hours in silence.

#Kolkata: In a recently released video, the net world was abuzz as soon as he came forward with Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay. Sovan Chatterjee meets CBI almost silently on polling day in Bhabanipur. He was interrogated for three hours today in Iko’s case.

Leaving the CBI office, Shovon Chattopadhyay said that when he was the then mayor of Kolkata municipality, Uttam Mancha went into the hands of a private investment company. He was asked about all those things.

Shovon Chatterjee said, “I was called as a witness in the ICO case. They had to know a lot of things. Gradually, he himself revealed what the CBI wanted to know. For a while, he was in nostalgia.

Shovon Chattopadhyay said, “As you know, the people of West Bengal love Uttam Kumar. In response to that, Uttam Mancha was built by his brother Tarun Kumar and others. When the news came that Uttam Mancha was being sold, we took action from Kolkata Municipality. The stage named after Uttam Kumar will be demolished, there will be a multi-storey complex, that is unacceptable. I found out then that ICO had bought it or leased it in some way. I can’t pay any interest or anything in the sense that I bought it. “

Sovan Chatterjee meets the CBI on the modernization of Uttam Mancha.

Shovon Chattopadhyay is far from the whirlpool of politics but also from the administrative role today. He was the one who pulled that word. He said, “Today I am not in Calcutta Municipality so I don’t have all those papers. At that time I was nostalgic looking at the files.”

Reporter-Anup Chakraborty.