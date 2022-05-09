Special Award from Bangla Academy to Mamata Banerjee, Special Section started – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is getting special honor from Bangla Academy. This news was received on Monday. According to academy sources, special Bangla Academy Award will be given to Mamata Banerjee. From this time the Bangla Academy will give a special award.

Those who are not associated with literature will be rewarded. He can be a politician, he can be involved in sports. This award will be given every three years from this time. This rule is starting from this year. This year, all the judges have named Mamata Banerjee. So he has been rewarded. However, Bratya Basu received the award on behalf of Mamata Banerjee.

Read more – Mother died in India, the girls were in Bangladesh! You will be surprised to hear what happened at the border

Besides, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of stealing the Nobel from the official function of Rabindra Jayanti on this day. The Chief Minister took part in the Rabindra Jayanti celebrations on Monday. There he spoke of the Nobel. The melody of regret can be heard in Mamta’s throat. “I am still sad that the Nobel Prize has not been won yet,” he said. It was stolen during the Left Front. At that time CBI was given the responsibility of investigation. But perhaps the CBI has closed the case.

Read more- Sadly, Rabindranath’s Nobel Prize has not been recovered yet, said Mamata

In Mamata’s speech on this day, the topic of Ravi Tagore’s huge journey in the field of literature and culture came up again and again. “I don’t know if it’s appropriate for us to talk about world poets,” she said. He is so big. There are many seas whose depth cannot be measured. Yet we live with him. I still think that the renaissance of Bengal would not have been complete without the birth of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. I say to those who speak of divisive power, Rabindranath spoke of our unity. The world poets are the constant stars of our lives.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 09, 2022, 17:24 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee