Special bus and train services will be available for Gangasagar Mela from today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: From today, the state transport department will run special buses for the Gangasagar fair. The fair will be operated by West Bengal State Transport Corporation and South Bengal State Transport Corporation. According to the South Bengal State Transport Corporation, they will run 360 buses (Gangasagar Mela Special Bus and Train) in the next seven days.

The corporation wants to make about four hundred and fifty trips with this number of buses. On the other hand, the state transport corporation will run about 1100 buses With all these buses, the full-time students will continue to come and go. Besides, there are 6 buses for police personnel. There are 50 buses for South 24 Parganas district administration. According to the state transport department, this number of buses can be used to meet the needs of the fair. According to office sources, all buses will be sanitized. Attempts will be made to stop bus stops anywhere except Babughat, Maidan and Esplanade.

Direct bus will go to Kakdwip lot. Drivers and conductors are being monitored properly. All transport workers have double dose. Even after checking the covid, the passengers are being monitored so that the bus can run. Sealdah Division will run a special train for Gangasagar Mela from today. The Sealdah South Branch will run 15 additional local trains daily. The route will run from Sealdah to Namkhana. 1 in Namkhana-Laxmikantpur section. 2 on Laxmikantpur-Sealdah route. One train will run on Kakdwip-Sealdah route.

According to Sealdah Division sources, 14 railway officials have been specially assigned for the fair. In addition, the surveillance of GRP and RRPF has been increased at the station. Besides, trains will also run from Kolkata station. There will be two trains from Kolkata station. Most trains are galloping. RTPCR testing has also been set up at Sealdah station. Gangasagar Special will run for the next 7 days.

Abir Ghoshal