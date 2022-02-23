Special measures for protection of female passengers of South Eastern Railway – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: South-Eastern Railways has introduced a new system to protect female passengers. The original Southeast Railway with a new project called Conway Night Falcon. This ‘Convoy Night Falcon’ team will be deployed for passenger safety every day from 8 pm to 12 midnight.

A special number has been introduced for female passengers to avail the benefits of this project, by calling 9002071726 you can contact ‘Convoy Night Falcon’. The Chief RPF team will be deployed on platforms and trains at Howrah, Santragachhi, Uluberia, Mecheda, Panshkura, Balichak, Kharagpur and Medinipur stations, said Shri DB Kasar, Chief Security Commissioner, South Eastern Railway. They will see who is deployed where.

RPF personnel involved in the security work will even see the condition of the coaches. If any passengers want their help. Then you have to inform the special number. Google links can even be shared. The RPF personnel will stay with the female passenger till she reaches her designated station. In any case, about 12-14 RPF personnel will be deployed with the passengers. As a result, the passenger can be kept mentally safe.

For the time being, this system has been introduced in Howrah-Kharagpur and Howrah-Medinipur branches of South Eastern Railway. In the coming days, South Eastern Railway 6 wants to introduce this system in other branches as well However, many question how those who do not have a smart phone will use it or get help. According to the Railways, this Lady RPF team will be present at all the important stations. Apart from this, RPF will remain as it was deployed in the train.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 23, 2022, 09:14 IST

