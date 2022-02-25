Special Observer allocated for each district by Election Commission | Commission to appoint ‘special’ observers in districts to ensure smooth voting – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission has appointed senior special observers from district to district to ensure smooth conduct of re-election (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). Senior Special Observers have been appointed for two districts and in three cases for three districts. In the case of this Observer, senior IAS officers are assigned.

According to sources, 10 Senior Special Observers will oversee the municipal elections. These experienced officers will supervise the municipal elections in 21 districts. Despite having observers, the Election Commission has appointed a Senior Special Observer to ensure that there is no disruption on polling day.

The Calcutta High Court has left the commission responsible for maintaining law and order during the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The court also ordered that neutral IAS officers should be given the responsibility of observing the 108 municipal elections. In that respect, this directive of the Commission is significant.

Alipurduar, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, Dui Medinipur, Kochbihar, Dui Dinajpur, Hughli, Howrah, Jhargram, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, 24 Parganas, Purulia and Darjeeling have 107 municipalities each. Bengal Municipal Election 2022). For these 20 districts, 20 IAS Officers have been assigned as Special Observers.

According to administrative sources, each of the IAS (Senior Special Observer) officers in charge has already reached the designated district. After the announcement of the results of the by-elections, those bureaucrats will be relieved of that responsibility.

Although no one has commented on the specific instructions of the special observers, many of the administrative observers think that the special observers will be in charge of the overall surveillance of the district. There will be more than one municipality vote in each district. So they have to keep an eye on everything. Coordination work should also be done with the observers appointed in each municipality.

