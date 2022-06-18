Special Tactical Meeting on Teacher Corruption Simple CBI – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the formation of the seat, the tactical meeting of the CBI. Joint Director N Benugopal held a meeting with members of the Special Investigation Team. According to CBI sources, discussions have been held at an early stage on the direction of the investigation. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the SSC recruitment and primary recruitment corruption case. Beniam in the appointment of teachers and educators, seat in his investigation. The investigation of this seat will be overseen by Joint Officer N Benugopal. SP Rajiv Mishra will lead. There is also Additional Superintendent of Police Dharmabir Singh. The two DSPs are Satyender Singh and AC Rishinamal, as well as three inspectors Somnath Biswas, Malay Das and Imran Ashiq.

The CBI officials sat in the meeting in the evening after the formation of the seat on Friday. It has reviewed the FIRs. What has come up in the investigation so far, what has been done, who has been questioned – all these issues have been discussed, according to CBI sources. It is learned that preliminary discussions have been held on what will be the next step.

The special investigation team will investigate a total of 10 cases. There have already been five FIRs. The CBI has registered an FIR against SSC Group C, Group D recruitment corruption, irregularities in the recruitment of ninth and tenth class teachers. Importantly, the names of State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari and his daughter Ankita Adhikari are directly named in the FIR of Class XI-XII. The direct allegation of corruption has been made in the appointment of the painter. Apart from this, there has also been an FIR regarding the initial Tate corruption.

Investigators have questioned then-Education Minister Perth Chatterjee, just as the five-member advisory committee has recorded in a corruption case. According to CBI sources, the joint director has held preliminary discussions on all these issues. Not only that, the next steps are going to be discussed in the meeting.

