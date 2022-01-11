Speedy Recovery of legendary singer Lata Mangeskar | Mamta’s tweet wishing healing to the veteran singer … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona-infected creeper Mangeshkar. The legendary singer has been admitted to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. “She is OK. He has been kept in the ICU as a precaution against corona at this age. Thank you for respecting our personal range. Please pray for him. ‘

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR– ANI (ANI) January 11, 2022

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted wishing the veteran artist a speedy recovery. He wrote in his tweet, “I pray Lata Mangeshkar ji get well soon.”

Praying for the speedy recovery of ngmangeshkarlata ji. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) January 11, 2022

Lata completed 92 on September 26 last year. Lata has been under house arrest for several years. Don’t go out too much. However active in the net. He was seen tweeting about various issues. It is thought she may have been infected by someone close to her or a maid.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital in September 2019 with shortness of breath. He was suffering from shortness of breath due to a viral chest infection. After that, the star continued to be careful during the whole corona period. But the veteran singer was not spared from the third wave of Corona.

Across the country, the number of corona cases is increasing by leaps and bounds Bollywood stars are not going to be left out The country’s daily corona infections, however, have declined slightly. In the last 24 hours, 1,7,063 people have been affected by Corona. Yesterday, Monday, the number was close to 1.8 million. In the last 24 hours, 26 people have died of corona infection. This number was below 150 yesterday. Already, the number of Omicron victims has crossed 4,000 across the country.