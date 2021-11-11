Srabanti Chatterjee: Sravanti is not alone, multiple stars have left BJP one by one! Take a look at them …

#Kolkata: West Bengal is facing one split after another in the BJP. On Thursday, actress Srabanti Chatterjee left the BJP. Sravanti herself announced her resignation from the BJP in a tweet on Thursday. Incidentally, Sravanti had contested the assembly elections from Perth Chatterjee of the Trinamool Congress from Behala West Center as a BJP candidate. But he was defeated. Since then, his distance from the BJP has been growing. He finally left the team that day.