Srijit Mukherji releases KK’s last recorded song from the film ‘SHERDIL: THE PILIBHIT SAGA’

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment along with Match Cut Productions launch the first song DHOOP PAANI BAHNE DE from their film, ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. This lovely song was sung by late vocalist KK and is possibly the last film song sung by him. It is written by Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Gulzar Saab.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was one of the most talented playback singers of our time. During his brilliant 26 years of work, he was also universally liked and had an aura of positive energy all around him. Having a song sung by him amid the other songs in the film is an honour.

DHOOP PAANI BAHNE DE is a wonderful song with significant and affecting lyrics that makes a plea for Mother Nature to be saved. It’s a song that will have you humming for the rest of the day.

Being the last song recorded together, Gulzar Saab expresses, “Srijit has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, “chhor aye hum woh galiya…”. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy but It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye. The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity it wasn’t in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Shantanu Moitra adds, “KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given Gulzar sahib back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this.”

Honoured to bring to you this song, Director, Srijit Mukherji says, “We have grown up on Gulzarsaab’s poetry. We have grown up befriending KK’s voice in every matter of the heart. So it is a double dream come true for me.”

Inspired by true events, Srijit Mukherji, has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment and production by Match Cut Productions Private Limited. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta and is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

The family entertainer is all set to captivate the audience from 24th June in Cinemas.