SSC: At present there are 350 jobs, the court has a big order regarding the appointment of SSC Group C!

#Kolkata: After Group D of SSC, this time the complexity has also increased in Group C (Group C SSC) recruitment. A single bench of the Calcutta High Court (Calcutta High Court) also directed a CBI probe into the appointment. The recruitment of 350 people was also canceled. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also ordered immediate suspension of the salaries of these 350 people. But for the time being, the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samante has given an interim stay till February 23 on the decision of the single bench regarding the appointment of Group C.

On February 15, Justice Abhijit Ganguly directed a CBI probe into the appointment of Group C. With the cancellation of 350 Group C appointments and recovery of salaries incurred in bogus appointments, the single bench directed. On that instruction, the interim stay order of the division bench.

Earlier, the judge had issued similar instructions in the Group D appointment case. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed a CBI probe into the case as there were similar serious allegations in Group C appointments. He directed the CBI chief to oversee the investigation. Originally, 350 jobs were lost due to bogus recruitment allegations. The judge also said that their salaries should be stopped immediately. He said the district school inspector would see to it that these 350 did not get paid. Not only that, the court also directed that the salaries of 350 people should be returned. However, the division bench stayed the order.



In other words, 563 jobs in Group D and 350 jobs in Group C are still being maintained under the direction of the Division Bench. On behalf of the state, Anirban Roy told the court, “There is a slight error in the state’s application. Board of Secondary Education and SSC were not included in the application. We will do it in this period. “

On the other hand, the plaintiff’s lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta said, “You give an interim stay order for a limited time.” The next hearing of the case is on February 22.

