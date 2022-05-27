#Kolkata: This time in the SSC case, the Central Government’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) was present. There have been repeated allegations of illegal money transactions in SSC recruitment corruption. In this context, after the CBI, the ED is going to start the investigation of the SSC case! The Enforcement Directorate is starting an investigation to look into the financial transactions in the SSC corruption case. An FIR copy has already been sought in this regard.

According to ED sources, four FIR copies filed in the SSC case have been sent. In addition, several documents are being scrutinized. ED officials are set to launch an investigation to find out if there was any illegal financial transaction.

Read more: Last night’s email, what the Trinamool MLA told the CBI …

In the meantime, the names of several influential people have been involved in the SSC case. Influential people like Perth Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have already been called and questioned. In that case, the Central Investigation Agency estimates that crores of rupees have been embezzled in the appointment of SSC. The ED is starting an investigation to find out who got the money. It is learned that a letter was sent to Kolkata from the ED headquarters on Thursday night. After that, ED is sending all the documents of SSC case. Officials will also look into the bug committee’s report.



Read more: Unusual death of model-actress again, hanging body of Vidisha’s friend Manjusha Niyogi rescued!

The Central Investigation Agency estimates that crores of rupees have been embezzled in SSC recruitment corruption. As a result, ED came to the meeting to know about the illegal transaction. The CBI has already started looking into the assets of the two ministers and SSC officials. This time the ED will start an investigation into the misappropriation of money. Where have there been illegal transactions? The Central Investigation Agency ED will investigate the matter. How far has the net of financial corruption spread in SSC case? That’s what ED is in the hall to find out.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 27, 2022, 11:37 IST

Tags: ED, SSC