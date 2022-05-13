SSC | Calcutta High Court: Explosive report on SSC, Group D and Group C appointments

Kolkata: School Service Commission in great discomfort. Explosive reports on the recruitment of Group C after Group D also came to light. Justice Subrata Talukder and Justice Anand Mukherjee presented the report in the division bench on Friday.

The report of the Group-C Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh Committee said that after the expiration of the term, 361 people were given recommendation letters. This recommendation was given from the office of SSC.

Letters of recommendation are given using the scanned signature. Soumitra Sarkar and Shanti Prasad Sinha were involved in this activity. Out of 361, 222 were not on any panel or waiting list.

They did not take the personality test because none of them passed the written test. Action should be taken against Ashok Kumar Saha, Soumitra Sarkar, Shanti Prasad Sinha for breach of discipline. Because they have re-evaluated the panel and changed the Rank.

Action should also be taken against Sharmila Mitra, Chaitali Bhattacharya, Shubhjit Chatterjee, Mahua Biswas, Sheikh Sirajuddin, Subiresh Bhattacharya for violating discipline for acting outside the rules.

After the expiration of the term of the panel, Shanti Prasad Sinha and Soumitra Sarkar illegally used the information about the vacancies. Samarjit Acharya printed the letter of recommendation. Program Officer SSC 8

FIRs under sections 417, 465, 46 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code can be filed against them for fraud and deception.

FIRs under Section 120B can be filed against Shanti Prasad Sinha, Soumitra Sarkar, Ashok Kumar Saha for conspiracy.

Shanti Prasad Sinha himself used to give fake letters of recommendation to the benevolent Ganguly. Kalyanmoy Ganguly used to make appointment letters with Technical Officer Rajesh Layek on the basis of that letter of recommendation. They also get this letter of recommendation through CD, pen drive, mail.



Read more: Who was Arjun Chaurasia last talked to? Police are looking for the password

Appointment letters were given in the newly constructed building of SSC. This building has never been notified. Kalyanmoy Ganguly and Shanti Prasad Sinha should be prosecuted under Section 120B. SSC did not maintain clarity when appearing on the panel.

It has also been changed before being uploaded on the panel’s website as per the court order. The advisory committee formed with the approval of Perth Chatterjee is illegal.

Justice Ranjit Kumar informed on the recommendation of the Bug Investigation Committee. There is no transparency in the appointment of Central Commission. Panel rank changed. Among the 361 expired illegal recruitment recommendations

Read more: ‘No such talent has been born in Bengal before’, who was targeted by Dilip Ghosh in a sarcastic tone?

222 did not sit for the personality test. They did not pass the test.

According to the law, there is no five-member monitoring committee headed by the then Minister Perth Chatterjee. The 5 Regional Chairmen are responsible: Sharmila Mitra, Chaitali Bhattacharya, Shubhjit Chattopadhyay, Mahua Biswas, Sheikh Sirajuddin. Recommendation of departmental action against them for breach of discipline.

Former Chairman

Saimitra Sarkar and

Ashok Kumar Saha.

Board President

Dr. Kalyan Moy Ganguly,

Samarjit Acharya, Program Officer.

SP Sinha, SSC Advisor.

Recommendation of criminal investigation against each other by filing FIR under Sections 465, 46, 417, 34 and 120B of Indian Penal Code. 180 passed the written test but lagged behind in the rank, they were given jobs in the high jump formula.

Samarjit Acharya, present, Program Officer. Recruitment recommendation letter of 361 unsuccessful candidates has been prepared under the direction of SP Sinha. Recommendation to file IPC 465 417, 34 cases. Dr. Subiresh Bhattacharya has broken SSC rule 13.

Allegations of breach of discipline against him, recommendation of departmental action. SP Sinha handed over the letter of recommendation to Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly Chamber. The IPC 120B case was filed against two persons.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 13, 2022, 14:33 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC