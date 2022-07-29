SSC candidates in relief! Abhishek’s job assurance for all those in the first merit list of 2016 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Confident SSC job aspirants met with Abhishek Banerjee. The agitators are going to have a meeting with the education minister again on August 8. But the strike is going up on Friday? However, no decision has been made on this today. A group of representatives of SSC activists along with Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reached the office of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday. State Education Minister Bratya Basu was also present in the meeting of SSC leaders with Abhishek. According to sources, Abhishek discussed how to proceed with the recruitment process keeping in mind the legal complications.

SSC representatives brought their demands in written form today. Before the meeting, the agitators informed that they want the appointment of all those who are in the ninth to twelfth merit list.

The movement of SSC job seekers reached 502 days on Friday. Abhishek told the protesters on Thursday that he will help the SSC job seekers according to his ability.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee said that he would try his best to help the SSC agitators by meeting the delegation. Trinamool’s All India General Secretary said on Friday that he will meet the job aspirants face to face at his Camack Street office.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 29, 2022, 18:15 IST

