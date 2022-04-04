SSC case dropped by three division benches on same day, but did not match

#Kolkata: The case was dismissed three times in the same day in the Calcutta High Court on Monday. First Justice Harish Tandon Division Bench. Later, a division bench of Justice TS Shivagannam. Subsequently, a division bench of Justice Soumen Sen withdrew from 13 appeal cases relating to the appointment of SSC.

Lawyers say such cases are unprecedented in recent times. On Monday afternoon, the Chief Justice fixed 13 appeal cases related to SSC appointment for hearing in the Jayamalya Bagchi Division Bench. There is a possibility of hearing tomorrow.

The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon first withdrew from the 13 cases challenging the directive of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the context of irregularities in the appointment of teachers of Group D, Group C, SSC ninth and tenth classes. Administrative direction was given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The country’s chief justice wants intervention.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was vocal about the hand of the single bench in the fight against corruption in the government service. Lakshmi Tunda is suing in Group D recruitment corruption case. The SSC itself acknowledged the allegation of giving 97 jobs to SSC without any appointment recommendation letter, said the plaintiff’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim. There were complaints of 90 recruitments not being on the merit list and in 6 cases there were complaints of getting jobs from behind the merit list.

At around 4.30 pm on Monday, when the Chief Justice drew his attention, he said, “Where is the problem if the CBI investigates the SSC case?” If the direction of the single bench is incorrect then the division bench will dismiss it. What’s the hurry?

Commenting further on the SSC case, Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said, “The CBI has directed a single bench to probe the matter. It has been called. What is the hurry? I am watching the files coming.”

It may be mentioned that the re-hearing of the Group D recruitment corruption case will be held on Tuesday in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The CBI will report there. If the CBI seeks permission to file an FIR in a regular case, then what is the decision of the single bench.

