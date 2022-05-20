#Kolkata: State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari, accused in SSC case, was interrogated by CBI all day long. After a three-hour interrogation on Thursday, the state minister of state for education faced a nine-and-a-half-hour interrogation on Friday. Sources said that Paresh Adhikari has been summoned again on Saturday in this case.

State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari faces marathon CBI cross-examination in SSC corruption case. He was interrogated by CBI officials for about nine and a half hours on Friday. Officials of the Central Intelligence Agency are searching for the information through which Minister Tanaya Ankita got the job.

Paresh Adhikari arrived at the Nizam’s Palace at 10.40 am on Friday. The Central Investigation Agency summoned him this morning. According to CBI sources, investigators want to know from Paresh Adhikari how he got the job even though his name was not in the first merit list. Investigators believe that many more people are behind the minister’s job. That is why the CBI officials are looking for a mediator. The matter of this corruption was again summoned by the CBI officials to Paresh Adhikari at 11 am on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari has been implicated in a corruption case in the recruitment of higher secondary teachers. Allegedly, the minister’s daughter got a job even though she was not on the merit list. He was also absent from the interview. An examinee named Babita Sarkar, who was in the first panel, filed a case. Babita claimed that Ankita Adhikari, the daughter of the minister, was lower than him. Even then, Babita did not receive the appointment letter. But Ankita has been working in a school in Mekhliganj since 2016. After that, the job seeker Babita approached the court. The High Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. On Friday, the High Court ordered the immediate dismissal of the minister’s daughter from painting. The High Court ordered the refund of all salaries in two installments.

