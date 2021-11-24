SSC: CBI probe into SSC Group D! State in relief on three-week suspension

#Kolkata: Monday’s directive was changed to Wednesday. The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe the SSC Group D Recruitment case. This order was given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court He also directed to submit the preliminary report of the investigation by December 21. But the state government went to the division bench of the High Court against the order of the single bench. And in the context of that application, the state got relief this time.

A division bench of Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Tagore of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted a three-week interim stay on the CBI probe into the SSC case. However, the division bench said that the final hearing of the case would be held next week. Not only that, by today all the documents related to the case have been directed to be submitted to the Registrar of the High Court. So for the time being, the state is getting some relief, but the final hearing of the case will be held next week.

The state education department decided to file the case in the division bench after the single bench directed CBI probe. The same was applied to the division bench. Following that request, a three-week interim stay was imposed on the CBI investigation.

The plaintiffs had filed an affidavit with the High Court’s single bench alleging corruption in 25 appointments. The plaintiffs later submitted evidence to the court claiming that another 525 appointments were bogus. The plaintiffs also alleged that these appointments were fake. Although it was demanded by the SSC, they did not make any recommendation for the appointment of the 25 The president of the Board of Secondary Education, however, said that they have made about 925 appointments within the stipulated time after receiving recommendations from the SSC. Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education, said in an affidavit that the board had the documents of those recommendations.

After seeing the affidavit of the board, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay remarked that there was an invisible hand behind all these appointments. That is the source of the need for a CBI investigation. However, on behalf of the Advocate General of the State, an inquiry was requested through a state government body or SIT. That petition, however, was dismissed by the single bench. After that the state government went to the division bench. There was relief for the time being.