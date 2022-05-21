#Kolkata: CBI 7 files fresh FIR in SSC’s Group C recruitment corruption case An FIR has been lodged against five persons, including Shanti Prasad Sinha, former chairman of the SSC advisory committee. Apart from Shanti Prasad Sinha, the FIR also names Soumitra Sarkar, then chairman of SSC, Samarjit Acharya, then programming officer of SSC, and Ashok Kumar Saha, then secretary of SSC.

The CBI has also registered an FIR against Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education. An FIR has also been lodged against an unidentified SSC officer and staff for alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

According to CBI sources, the FIR has been lodged on the instructions of the High Court The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered FIRs on various charges including source news, criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery. Complaints have been lodged under sections 34, 120B, 417, 465 and 46 of the Indian Penal Code. Of these, section 46 is ineligible for bail Apart from this, allegations have also been made under Section 8 of the Anti-Corruption Act

There are serious allegations against the accused, such as filling up vacancies by making fake letters of recommendation There are also allegations of forging digital signatures The Bug Committee’s report to the Calcutta High Court contained serious allegations of corruption. The CBI has already interrogated Shanti Prasad Sinha, chairman of the advisory committee formed by the then education minister Perth Chatterjee, and other members more than once. They also appeared at the CBI office on this day

