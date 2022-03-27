SSC controversy of West Bengal Teachers recruitment Appeal in Calcutta High Court For CBI investigation | Which SSC is the most influential behind all appointments? Case directly against CBI in High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Explosive allegations in hiring political science teachers for Class XI-XII (Exclusive: SSC). With this allegation in mind, a case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a direct CBI inquiry into the appointment of SSC. After Group D, Group C, Ninth-Tenth, this time also there are allegations of recruitment from outside the merit list in XI-XII. A bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will hear the case soon.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay filed a case in the Bench (Exclusive: SSC) alleging that he got a job even though his name was not in the merit list of the Scheduled Castes Department of Political Science. Earlier, a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had filed several cases alleging irregularities in the recruitment of teachers of Group D, Group C and Class IX-X and at the same time allegations of corruption.

Plaintiff Babita Sarkar alleges (Exclusive: SSC), her merit list was at number twenty. A few days ago, he came to know that the candidate who is far below him in the merit list has received the letter of recommendation for appointment of Class XI-XII Teacher (SSC) and a letter of recommendation has been given to the person who is not in the merit list on behalf of the School Service Commission. No action was taken after the school service commission was informed of the allegations. He has approached the Calcutta High Court for not getting the correct answer. According to him, the last job recipient from the merit list is his previous examinee. Therefore, if the name of the examinee who is out of the merit list does not enter number one in the SC category of women in the merit list, then he should get the job recommendation letter.

There is an influential head behind these allegations of irregularities and corruption in the SSC The School Service Commission also alleges that he was involved in the conspiracy from behind. This is probably the first time that a case has been filed against a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in the SSC recruitment process. Plaintiff’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim said, “I will not comment on the pending case. However, my client has a specific allegation of giving job recommendation to a candidate outside the merit list.

