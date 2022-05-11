SSC Corruption: Will there be a legal hurdle in hiring upper primary teachers? The answer is Monday

#Kolkata: The light of hope in the recruitment of upper primary teachers. Activities to start recruitment after overcoming legal complications in SSC camp

After hearing about 18,000 complaints, SSC will conduct new interviews for recruitment. The commission wants to take about 1446 interviews for recruitment.

After examining 18,000 complaints, about 1448 job interviews were deemed eligible by the SSC Commission. Seek permission of Calcutta High Court for new recruitment interview.

A division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder and Justice Saugat Bhattacharya directed in July 2021 that the SSC be able to conduct scheduled interviews for recruitment. However, appointment cannot be made.

On Tuesday, SSC Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta drew the attention of the division bench and re-interviewed the matter. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon directed the SSC to report the decision in an affidavit.

An affidavit has been issued by Friday. All parties to the case have been asked to inform the SSC decision with new information. The upper primary recruitment case will be heard again on Monday.

The SSC wants to take the next step of recruitment in the light of the directions of the Calcutta High Court. There are more than 14,000 vacancies in the upper primary teacher recruitment process.

8 years have passed and this recruitment process is pending. The commission wants to speed up the recruitment process by overcoming the complexities of the court

In December 2020, Justice Mausumi Bhattacharya revoked the merit list for the upper primary recruitment prepared by the SSC. Again a wide range of litigation environment is created. There were allegations of forgetting the newly created merit list.

A division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder and Justice Saugat Bhattacharya directed to dispose of all the allegations after hearing them. After that the allegations were submitted to the commission.

About 25,000 complaints were lodged. That amount of complaints of 18000 examinees. Lawyers Sudipta Dasgupta and Firdaus Shamim said the SSC was announcing a new interview. But who are these 1448 examinees, I hope the matter will be clear in the affidavit.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: May 11, 2022, 16:36 IST

Tags: Kolkata High Court, SSC, SSC Recruitment