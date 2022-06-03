SSC Counseling: Manipulation at SSC Counseling Level! Surprising CBI officers too

Kolkata: As the CBI probe progresses, sources say that the depth of SSC corruption is increasing. Various levels of corruption allegations have begun to surface. Complaints of fraud related to training certificate and also in counseling this time after allegations of employment by submitting expired appointments, white OMR sheets.

In the investigation of the appointment of the minister, the CBI has come to know that the name of Indira High School in Mekhliganj was not in the second phase of counseling. There was the name of a school in Belpahari So how did Indira High School near the minister’s house get into the second round of counseling on political science? This is what the investigators are thinking.

Read more: ‘Sorry to read the paper? Who wrote the script? In the KK-debate, Rupankar is again strongly condemned

According to the announcement made by the Directorate of Education on July 3, 2016, there were vacancies in political science in these 13 schools.

1) Asansol Manimala Girls High School, West Burdwan

2) Burnpur Subhash Palli Vidyaniketan Girls High School, West Burdwan 3) Diamond Harbor Girls Vidyaniketan, South 24 Parganas 4) Mansadwip Konak Memorials Girls, South 24 Parganas 5) Mohanpur Ushasshi Girls School, West Midnapore High School, West Midnapore. ) Lakshya Girls High School, East Midnapore 6) Mashak Girls High School, South 24 Parganas 9) South Bishnupur Girls High School, South 24 Parganas 10) Murari Girls High School, Purulia 11) Raghunathpur Girls High School, Purulia 12) Sonamukhi Girls High School, Bankura 13) Belpahari Girls High School, West Midnapore.

Read more: Father missing in Sandakanfu, Asmita continues to cry with secondary results

Babita Sarkar’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim claimed that the name of Indira Girls High School in Mekhliganj was included in the counseling list instead of Belpahari School. Following the order of the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder on May 16, new twists are being added towards the CBI investigation. After 2 weeks, many steps have been added in that CBI investigation. Along with the bug committee’s investigation report, a lot of new information has come to the hands of the CBI.

Read more: Insurer’s meager income is the only hope, meritorious Apurba Madhyamik is seventh

The CBI had information about more than a thousand illegal recruitments. There are also allegations that many schools have been forced to join the recruitment process without applying for the exams. In addition to sealing the SSC digital data room, some new information comes to them from the search. Lawyer Firdaus Shamim says that the SSC recruitment corruption investigation is not the same as the other five CBI investigations. Therefore, the CBI should put more emphasis on the investigation of recruitment corruption by overcoming the staff crisis. In the first phase, the state minister for education and the former education minister were interrogated for two days in a row. Apart from this, not much speed has been noticed in the activities of CBI.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 03, 2022, 22:08 IST

Tags: CBI, SSC