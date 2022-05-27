#Kolkata: New twist in SSC CBI investigation. This is the first time the CBI has summoned the plaintiff in compliance with the CRPC. The plaintiff Anindita Bera was summoned to the Nizam’s Palace at 11 am on Friday with the first notice. However, on Thursday evening, the CBI verbally informed Anindita that her appearance would be postponed on Friday due to special reasons.

Sources said that some CBI officers from Delhi came to Nizam on Friday. They have meetings regarding the progress of various investigations, so this time of attendance has changed. The CBI will take all the documents from the plaintiff next week. The CBI has further accelerated the recruitment of ninth and tenth class teachers. According to the lawyer, this is the first time in the CBI investigation that a plaintiff has been summoned. 1) in the case of Sandeep Kumar Prasad and 2) in the case of Lakshmi Tunga. The CBI probe was directed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Justice Bug Committee’s report mentions 609 illegal appointments, 15 appointments by submitting blank OMR sheets. CBI directs Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to appoint Group C. In the case of Sabina Yasmin. Bug Committee Report 361 Illegal Recruitment. 222 Job without sitting for the exam. Jobs in high jump formula by depriving 160 qualified people

Read more: Anubrat Mandal’s decision to stir again, will the CBI increase the pressure this time?

IX-X teacher recruitment 04 CBI directive in the case of Nasrin Khatun respectively where the recruitment of Bengali teachers is alleged to be from outside the merit list. Setabuddin case history hijump formula appointment. CBI investigation directive. In the Anindita Bera case, the CBI directed an investigation into the corruption of English teacher recruitment.

Abdul Gani Ansari case, CBI probe into recruitment of math teachers. The then Education Minister Perth Chatterjee was also directed to face the CBI. All the above CBI directions have been upheld by the Division Bench and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has upheld the path of justice. ভবিষ্য A division bench of Justices Subrata Talukder and Anand Mukherjee decides the future of the CBI probe order. Xi-Xii teacher recruitment 1 CBI investigation order in Babita Sarkar case 6 State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari’s illegal appointment in this case. Sources said that the CBI will soon issue a notice in accordance with Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking documents from some other plaintiffs.



Read more: Last night’s email, what the Trinamool MLA told the CBI …

The biggest challenge now facing the CBI is to find the documents for the appointment of assistant teachers from the plaintiffs and to find out the corruption in the appointment of teachers. There is no recommendation of any inquiry committee for appointment of teachers of ninth-tenth, eleventh-twelfth classes. The CBI has to find out the criminal offenses. Sudipta Dasgupta, Firdaus Shamim and Vikram Bandopadhyay, the lawyers of the plaintiffs in the legal battle in the SSC corruption case, all think, There is no such recommendation in the allegation of teacher recruitment corruption. So in this case the work is a bit difficult for the CBI.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 27, 2022, 13:10 IST

Tags: CBI, SSC