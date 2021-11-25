SSC Group D Recruitment, SSC Group D Recruitment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Despite the suspension of the CBI investigation, the embarrassment of the School Service Commission (SSC Group D Recruitment) has not abated. The School Service Commission is under further pressure over allegations of irregularities in Group D appointments. After 25 years, the Calcutta High Court ordered to stop the salaries of 542 more fake appointments. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the SSC Group D Recruitment to look into the fake appointment documents and decide on the suspension. Documents of 542 irregularities were handed over to the commission. (SSC Group D Recruitment) After scrutinizing the documents, the Calcutta High Court has directed to stop the salary only if the commission has recommended the appointment after May 4, 2019 and if the Board of Secondary Education has been appointed on that basis. The SSC will direct to stop the salaries of the concerned DIs. SSC will direct to stop salary in 542 fake appointments. The order will be given only after examining the appointment documents given by the court. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that after the hearing of the division bench, the hearing will be held in the single bench again. The next hearing will be on December 9.

On Wednesday, the division bench stayed the CBI probe into the appointment of Group D. There is no stay on the single bench proceedings, so the case will be heard on Thursday. Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed to find out whether 542 fake appointments have been made there. The SSC will check whether the recruitment is fake or not.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe the SSC Group D Recruitment case. This order was given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court He also directed to submit the preliminary report of the investigation by December 21. But the state government went to the division bench of the High Court against the order of the single bench. And in the context of that application, the state government got relief on Wednesday. A bench of Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Tagore of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted a three-week interim stay on the CBI probe into the SSC case.