SSC: Instruction to publish merit list to reduce opacity in SSC appointments, ‘Courtesy’ that Justice!

#Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order to publish merit list with number division after 3 years of appointment. The first state level selection test 2016 is the ninth-tenth grade teacher recruitment process. 2018 ninth-tenth teacher recruitment notification and examination. SSC takes 2018 recruitment interview. Although the 2016 merit list was published, it was unpublished. Only the examinees could see it. There was no opportunity to know the merit along with the others in the list. On Thursday, the candidates got the opportunity under the direction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

2019 recruitment list is published and recruited. More than 10,000 teachers are recruited. 2019, December; The Commission takes 8th round of counseling for the recruitment of ninth-tenth class teachers. Surprised High Court on Thursday raised the question, how the panel and wait list disappeared from the SSC site! Judicial observation, SSC made a mistake by removing it from the site. Justice Gangopadhyay opined that the recruitment process has not stopped even after the expiry of the recruitment list. The Commission should not have any objection in publishing the merit list with number division where there is an opportunity to know the place of the list and the waiting recruitment candidates along with the application form.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed to publish merit list in the process of recruitment of ninth-tenth class teachers. Instructions for publishing merit list with number division. Instructions to publish merit list with number division within 9 days, 21st May. At the same time instruction to publish the application form of SLST ninth-tenth recruitment list and everyone on the waiting list. The judge also suspended the recruitment process of ninth-tenth class teachers till June 18. Merit list should be published on SSC site.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay dismissed the SSC’s application for affidavit on the issue of transparency. A few days ago, in the previous recruitment process, Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the appointment of 5261 new posts by extending the term of the panel. In the case of Soma Sinha and Shiuli Khatun, there were allegations of opacity in recruitment. Sudipta Dasgupta and Firdaus Shamim, the lawyers of the plaintiffs, think that the ambiguity can be reduced if the merit list is published.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 13, 2022, 10:47 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC