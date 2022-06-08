SSC: New sensational information in Tate, CBI will investigate allegations made by Upen Biswas!

#Kolkata: ‘Primary’ job for millions of rupees. Justice Abhijit Ganguly directed a CBI probe to look into the role of Baghdad Ranjan. The Board of Primary Education informed the High Court today of even bigger information. According to the board, 1 TET question was wrong. Therefore, 269 people who were trained in the wrong attempt were passed TET with 1 number. With this information, the speculation of Tate fraud has intensified. Former CBI chief Upen Biswas will be investigated by the CBI on Facebook. If necessary, the CBI will interrogate only two people.

The CBI will be able to interrogate anyone else in case of need of investigation. The CBI will submit the status report of the investigation to the High Court within 7 days. The Board of Primary Education is currently out of the investigation. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said in the order. Soumen Nandi filed a case in the High Court challenging the initial recruitment process. Tate’s Marks Janak Board and two, Tate failed, many got jobs in the primary by submitting white books.

Let the CBI investigate and bring the truth to light. The plaintiff’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim gave a list to the court saying that 6 people from Hughli got jobs by failing Tate. With another list, 17 people have failed TET but many have got jobs. Papia Mukherjee got the job by submitting white book. In order to prove the veracity of our allegations, I have brought to the fore the social post of the former CBI chief. Lakshmi Gupta, a lawyer for the Primary Education Board, argued that the allegations in the case were baseless. However, in 2016, according to the decision of the board, 269 trainees passed the TET, getting 1 number for questioning error. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The board does not have much information about Papia Mukherjee’s white book. The hard copy of the OMR sheet has been destroyed but there is a soft copy. Joydeep Kar in question, the state lawyer said, the incident of 2016. The trial of that allegation cannot be held in 2022 after 5 years. Asked by senior lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the plaintiff failed to apply for his OMR sheet. Applying to the Right to Information Act, the answer did not match.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 on the basis of the information obtained. I was the first to know this information that 269 people who have been trained with 1 number in wrong question have passed TET. I guess more information from the primary will come to light if the CBI investigates in the future.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 08, 2022, 19:20 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC