SSC Recruitment Corruption Case: SSC Group D Case: Role of Finance Department in High Court Appeal

#Kolkata: The role of the Finance Department in the SSC Group D case in the High Court.

The School Service Commission got temporary relief in the division bench on Wednesday. They were given a three-week stay on the CBI probe into the appointment of Group D irregularities. And after 24 hours, SSC is under pressure again. After the Department of Education, the role of the State Department of Finance is also the case.

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday handed over 542 fake recruitment documents to the School Service Commission. A single bench of the High Court directed the SSC to decide on the suspension of salary after scrutinizing the documents.

Read more- Order to stop salary of 542 people, SSC again in big problem in Group D recruitment

On the issue of salary, the plaintiffs applied to the High Court to include the State Finance Department in the irregularities in the appointment of Group D. The Group D recruitment process in the state ended on 4 May 2019. After this, no letter of recommendation can be sent to anyone. It was alleged in the court that 542 Group D appointments were made after this period

The board clarified the position with a counter affidavit that the board of secondary education did not give any appointment letter without recommendation. The single bench believes that there is an invisible hand behind the allegations of these two agencies of the education department. Therefore, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI investigation.

The High Court had earlier ordered to stop their pay after finding out the preliminary facts of 25 bogus appointments. The High Court directed the SSC to suspend their salaries after scrutinizing the additional 542 Group D illegal recruitment documents.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly told the court that the division bench had not given any stay on the proceedings of his single bench. Only the CBI has suspended the investigation for 3 weeks. No additional affidavit is required by either party in this case. What happened will remain as it is.

The commission will send a notice to stop the pay in speed post. The track record of speed post should be kept by the commission. After the hearing of the division bench, the single bench will hear the case again on December 9. On behalf of the plaintiffs, lawyers Sudipta Dasgupta and Vikram Bandopadhyay in a single bench on Thursday told the court the relevance of the finance department.

False appointments have been made for a long time with the money from the government treasury. It may be important to know the position of the State Finance Department in this case.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said in the context of the application, the court would consider it if the finance ministry applied for inclusion in the case. According to many lawyers, the commission made a mistake, as evidenced by the affidavit of the Board of Secondary Education. If the commission stops paying salaries after seeing fake appointments, the issue of corruption will become more court-friendly. For the time being, all parties are looking at the result of the division bench on Monday in the Group D recruitment case.