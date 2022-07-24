SSC Scam | Arrest Partha Chatterjee: Update West Bengal Cabinet Minister will face virtual hearing tomorrow

Report: Arnav Hazra

#Kolkata: As per the order of the court, Partha Chattopadhyay will be taken from SSKM Hospital to Bhubaneswar early tomorrow morning. Parthar will be accompanied by the doctor in charge of SSKM and his lawyer. Meanwhile, he is scheduled to be produced in the lower court on Monday (SSC Scam | Partha Chatterjee). In that case, Partha Chatterjee will attend the hearing virtually. Let’s take a look at the order given by the High Court in today’s hearing.

1) Partha Chattopadhyay will be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance tomorrow morning by the investigating agency (ED) as per the court orders.

2) Partha Chattopadhyay will be taken to Kolkata airport by ambulance of SSKM.

3) He will be accompanied by a doctor from SSKM Hospital and Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer.

4) Partha Chatterjee should be examined by a special team consisting of expert doctors from cardiology, nephrology, respiratory medicine and endocrinology departments (SSC Scam | Partha Chatterjee).

Read more: Air Ambulance to Bhubaneswar AIIMS tomorrow morning, court orders!

Read more: Resistance didn’t last, Arpita finally burst into tears, collapsed like a house of cards…

5) A report of the physical examination should be prepared by 3:00 pm and given to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate, the doctor at SSKM Hospital and Partha Chattopadhyay’s lawyer.

6) The investigating officer will send a soft copy of the health examination report to the ED office, Kolkata. ED officials in Kolkata will submit that copy to the special court.

7) The lower court will start hearing tomorrow at 4 pm (SSC Scam | Partha Chatterjee).

8) The Investigating Officer will arrange to produce Parth Chatterjee before the lower court through electronic video linkage or virtually.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 25, 2022, 00:29 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Recruitment Scam