SSC Scam: ED raids Kalyanmoy’s house, Central Investigation Agency lays web on job corruption

#Kolkata: The ED is conducting searches at the house of former Madhya Shiksha Parshad president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay. This search is in job related corruption cases. Earlier, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay was questioned by the CBI in this same case. On Friday morning, a team of ED officials left the ED office in Bidhan Nagar and reached the flat of Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay in Kadapara. Officials are currently investigating.

The house of another person named Jain was also raided by ED. Jain was an education department official. Central forces surround Partha Chatterjee’s house. According to sources, the ED is conducting searches at a total of 13 places. In the ED SSC case, the state is conducting searches at 13 places including the houses of Partha Chatterjee, Bagda Ranjan, Paresh Adhikari.

According to the information obtained by the ED after interrogating the petitioners, jobs were given to low marks and failed candidates in exchange of money. A section of the Education Department and those who have taken the lead in providing these jobs at the district level have benefited financially. According to sources, Partha Chattopadhyay is being interrogated as to whether he was aware of these financial transactions as the then minister of the department and whether any of his close officials were involved in these financial transactions.

Besides, the information obtained by CBI regarding financial transactions by interrogating some of those accused of getting jobs in exchange of money has been given to ED.

First published: July 22, 2022, 12:18 IST

