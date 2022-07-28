SSC Scam: Frequent sweat-bathroom, Manik’s critical condition in ED examination! Relief at midnight

#Kolkata: On Wednesday, Manik Bhattacharya practically fainted while sitting on the interrogation table of ED. He started sweating as soon as the question came. He was in this investigation agency office for about 14 hours. According to sources, Manik had to go to the bathroom frequently during the long interrogation. He even felt stomach pain since afternoon. All in all, Manik Bhattacharya looked practically disoriented, according to ED sources.

Manik Bhattacharya left the ED office around midnight on Wednesday. Palashipara Trinamool MLA Manik is one of the accused in the Tet-corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate ordered him to appear at 10:30 am on Wednesday in the Tet corruption case. Similarly, Manik reached the ED office before 10:30 am on Wednesday. Manik had been called to the ED several times before.

He attended every time. Attended on Wednesday. At that time it is heard that Manik may be interrogated facing Parth and Arpita. However, that did not happen on Wednesday. As in SSC, there have been allegations of giving jobs to the unqualified in exchange of money in the recruitment of primary teachers Last Friday, apart from Partha Chattopadhyay, ED officials also searched Manik Bhattacharya’s house. Partha Chatterjee was the education minister when Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the board That is why the two people will be interrogated face to face according to ED sources.

Meanwhile, there is an allegation of theft of items from the garden house of Partha Chattopadhyay of Puri village in Baruipur police station area in the middle of the night. Residents on the opposite side of the garden house heard a sudden noise around half past midnight. Both husband and wife came out and saw Jana taking three or four sacks. They also had a four-wheeler. Although he did not catch them in panic, he woke up in the morning and saw that the door inside the garden house was open. A small gas cylinder was found lying outside the house.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police of Baruipur police station came to the incident. However, no written complaint was lodged with the police station. Even if it is not said publicly, the people of the area have already raised the question that there has been no theft so far, but why suddenly in the dark of the night like this theft with sacks?

