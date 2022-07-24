SSC Scam: In response to the application of ED, a special bench of the High Court is sitting! Perth has to leave SSKM today?

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee’s arrest and subsequent activities have stirred state politics. Partha Chatterjee is currently admitted to SSKM Hospital due to physical ailments despite being given two-day ED custody. And the ED officials are very busy with this. Therefore, the ED approached the High Court on Saturday against the order of the lower court in the case of Partha Chattopadhyay. They requested a special hearing. The High Court responded to that application. And so the special bench is sitting in the High Court on Sunday holidays.

The special bench is sitting in response to the petition of ED. The ED will hear the application by 4 pm on Sunday, Khabar said. Justice Vivek Chowdhury’s bench is likely to be heard. The Chief Justice allowed the ED to hear the petition. According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer never once took the name of SSKM Hospital. So why did the Magistrate himself take Partha Chattopadhyay to SSKM Hospital? The Central Investigation Agency will raise this question in the High Court today, challenging the order of the Bankshall Court.

According to ED sources, they want Partha Chatterjee to be sent to the command hospital even if he is ill. ED officials suspect Partha Chattopadhyay’s ‘illness’ in SSKM. So the ED requested the court hearing on an urgent basis. Calcutta High Court responded to that application.

Partha Chattopadhyay was admitted to SSKM after his arrest in the SSC scam case. The ED approached the High Court objecting to the order of the Bankshal Court. The ED approached the Chief Justice requesting the formation of a special bench in the night. The investigating agency alleged that the manner in which the lower court had given this order was not in accordance with the law. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted to ICCU of cardiology department of SSKM Hospital on Saturday. Partha Chattopadhyay was brought to SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening for treatment on the orders of the court According to hospital sources, this important minister of the state has high creatinine level in his blood Besides, the minister said that he was having pain in his chest Parthababu also told the doctors that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs

