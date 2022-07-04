SSC Scam: Job theft has been exposed, Babita Sarkar’s new day from today!

#Kolkata: After a legal battle, Babita Sarkar fought in a chalk-duster class. In the case of Babita’s appointment, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had a strict observation, “Theft of gold, cash, pond … I have heard before, in the case of appointment of the minister’s daughter, we have witnessed ‘job theft’.”

Justice Gangopadhyay’s observation made it clear that the political science job at Indira Girls High School in Mekhliganj was ‘stolen’. The minister’s daughter did that ‘stolen’ job for 41 full months and 2 partial months. On Monday, Babita Sarkar joined the minister’s daughter as a legal teacher.

Babita Sarkar, the headmistress and the president of the school management committee, joined the school. The legal battle is over. Now another fight begins. Babita started the fight to become an ideal student. He will be in the role of inspector / guard in the school examination on Tuesday. The Board of Secondary Education handed over the appointment letter to Babita Sarkar around 2 pm on Thursday.

Read more: Bivore on the Padma Bridge? This longest bridge in India is far ahead! You will be shocked to know!

Babita Sarkar will get salary from now on according to pay level 15. Entry level salary will be 42600 rupees He will also get other salary benefits as per 2019 Ropa rule. Before leaving Kolkata on Thursday, Babita Sarkar said, “I want to educate every student in real education. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Sir Bhagwan is with me. I will pray that every deprived candidate will get justice.”

Babita Sarkar’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim said, “Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay made it clear in the directive that if the minister’s daughter can prove her innocence in stealing a job at Indira Girls High School, the white collar criminals will get back 43 months’ salary.

Read more: Many complaints about the penitentiary, this time strict instructions from the Calcutta High Court!

Justice Gangopadhyay directed that Babita will also get the salary taken by the minister’s daughter. In the first installment, Babita Sarkar will get Rs. Babita’s husband Sanjay Karmakar said the CBI had started an investigation into the illegal recruitment of seats. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions.

Babita and her husband Sanjay Saf have informed that they will donate the money received for the social work as directed by the High Court. Do not use the money for personal use even if you get the money as directed by the High Court without working in school.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 04, 2022, 15:38 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC