SSC Scam | Md. Salim ‘When in power, 1 lakh will be distributed’, Salim’s explosive promise in anti-corruption

#Kolkata: After coming to power, one lakh rupees will be distributed among the people of the state. CPM’s state secretary Mohammad Saleem has made such a promise. On this day, three marches were held by the Left Front in Kolkata to demand the appointment of government vacancies. Three processions from Sealdah, Parkcircus and Howrah converged at the foot of the Gandhi statue. Speaking there, Salim said, “Several corruptions have taken place in the state, including education corruption. Money will be taken from everyone and one lakh will be given to everyone.”

The opposition campaigned against the BJP calling Narendra Modi’s promise to recover the country’s black money and distribute it among the common people during the election campaign. Questions naturally arise about such a promise by the CPM state secretary. In this regard, in response to the questions of the journalists, Salim said, “What money do I have that I will give! But you do not see the money of corruption. There is a lot of money. We will recover it. Then we will distribute it among the common people. First, the marginalized people will be given a chance. One Lakhs of rupees will be given to them. Then the rest will be given to the Prime Minister’s statement. My statement is not the same. I am not telling a lie.”

Read more: ED officials quickly left Arpita’s Chinar Park flat, what happened this time?

Before the procession, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, CPI State Secretary Swapan Majumdar, Chairman of Forward Bloc’s Bangla Committee Naren Chattopadhyay and others came to meet the job seekers who have been staying at the Gandhi statue for five hundred days. Mohammad Salim led the procession from Parkcircus. Shri Deep Bhattacharya led the procession from Howrah, CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty led the procession from Sealdah. He said, “Those who are eligible will sit on the streets day after day ignoring winter, summer, monsoon and some people will go to work with money. This cannot continue. We demand that the eligible should be given jobs first and those who entered through the back roads should be evicted. .”

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 28, 2022, 23:51 IST

Tags: Md Salim, SSC Scam