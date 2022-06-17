SSC Scam: Minister’s daughter Ankita listens to the court, return about 6 lakh rupees in the first installment! And how much is left?

#Kolkata: The job has already gone as per the order of Calcutta High Court. He got a job as a political science teacher in Mekhliganj Indira High School. The High Court had directed that the salary taken for two years should also be returned. Ankita Adhikari, daughter of state education minister Paresh Adhikari, returned the first installment of her salary in the SSC corruption case. Ankita has deposited 6 lakh 94 thousand rupees in the first installment. (SSC Scam)

Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari’s salary was stopped immediately after the High Court order. At the meeting of the management committee it was decided to stop his salary. In the SSC corruption case, Ankita was ordered to be dismissed and her salary stopped. Ankita was instructed to return the 41 months full salary and 2 partial salary taken as salary. The High Court has directed to return the money in two installments.

Ankita Adhikari has deposited around Rs 6 lakh in the first installment with the Registrar General of the High Court. On June 8, the minister-daughter deposited the first installment. Paresh Adhikari’s lawyer Bishwarup Bhattacharya said the first installment was to be deposited in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Ankita Adhikari, daughter of state education minister Paresh Adhikari, was accused of illegally hiring him. Ankita was fired from her job as a school teacher due to the case of another job seeker Babita Sarkar. The school service commission exam was held in 2016. The results of that test came out on May 2, 2016. Allegedly, Ankita Adhikari’s name was not in the first list of SSC. At number 20 was Babita Sarkar. After that, when the new merit list was published on behalf of SSC, Babita saw her name at number 21.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: June 17, 2022, 19:34 IST

