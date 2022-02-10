SSC: State in division bench against SSC Group D verdict! 563 people will have jobs?

#Kolkata: The state government decided to go to the division bench this time on the issue of SSC Group D appointment. Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign. The school education department is also directing SSC to appeal.

The inquiry committee has been constituted on the instructions of the division bench regarding the appointment of Group C and Group D. How was the appointment canceled on behalf of the single bench even though the investigation report was not submitted? The state has decided to go to the division bench on this issue. Sources said that the lawyers have been directed to file a speedy appeal. The school education department is angry over the role of lawyers in the court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kolkata High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay also expressed displeasure over the irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of SSC Group D. The Calcutta High Court has ordered not only the cancellation of the recruitment but also the recovery of the salary received by 563 people so far. The angry High Court judge also said that everyone who got a job in the bogus recruitment process was paid with the tax money paid by the people. The High Court said it was up to the school inspectors of each district to decide how the money would be recovered.



The plaintiffs alleged that the merit list of SSC Group D expired in May 2019. Numerous appointments have been made in various schools in the state even after the expiration of the term. About a thousand complaints in this regard were filed in the Calcutta High Court alone During the hearing of the case on behalf of SSC, it was informed in the affidavit in the High Court that after May 2019, they have not made any recommendation regarding the appointment of a job seeker.

Referring to the affidavit, Justice Gangopadhyay said on Wednesday that while the SSC was making the claim in the affidavit, there was no room for doubt about the veracity of the allegation of bogus appointment. The court has made it clear that any appointment made after the expiration of the panel is illegal This time the state government is going to court against that order.

