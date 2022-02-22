SSC: West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment High Court gave a strong observation | ‘SSC Chairman Puppets!’ High Court cancels SLST history job – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Whose finger-affected chairmen affected? In which finger illegal work commission? Asked by the court, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay made explosive remarks. The High Court has summoned the two former School Service Commission (Exclusive | SSC) chairpersons in 2019-20. Two former chairmen have been summoned on February 26 at 2 pm.

Read more: SIT investigators speak to Anis’s father, family demands CBI investigation

In addition, the High Court on Tuesday canceled the job (Exclusive | SSC) again in the ninth-tenth of SLST. Sheikh Insan Ali will not be able to work as a co-teacher, such is the instruction of a single bench. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed to recover the salary spent on bogus appointments. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay further remarked in the packed bench that SSC Recruitment of ‘Blue Eyed’ has been recommended.

Read more: What MP Aluwalia said to surprise party workers in the face of votes!

Some people including Setab Uddin filed a case in the High Court (Calcutta High Court). The number obtained in the recruitment process from their examination is 8.18 or more. However, the SSC has given a letter of recommendation for those who have got low marks. Although the SSC admitted its mistake in the report, the Calcutta High Court refused to accept this theory or argument of the SSC.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in his observation said that this mistake of SSC in this case was intentional. On the one hand, it informs the plaintiff that there are no qualification marks to be considered in the recruitment process but how the SSC is giving job recommendation letter (Exclusive | SSC) to the person who got low marks from the plaintiff! How is the commission sending recommendation letter to the same recruitment candidate twice?

Read more: Ganga-Padma erosion taking horrible shape, Mamata writes letter to Modi

The term of the panel for appointment of SLST ninth-tenth class teachers ended on 16 December 2019. For the first time, the panel is sending SSC Recruitment on the last day of its term and the second is sending it in the third week of February. How is that possible? Question of the High Court.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Firdaus Shamim, said the High Court had decided to cancel the SLST job as well as recover the salary spent by the government on illegal recruitment. The Calcutta High Court also wants to know how a SSC chairman signs the recommendation of another while in office. The next hearing of the case will be held on February 28.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 22, 2022, 22:32 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC