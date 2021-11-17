SSC: ‘Who is behind the scenes? At three o’clock in the afternoon

#Kolkata: Wednesday after Tuesday. The School Service Commission (SSC) is facing severe reprimand from the Calcutta High Court. The Calcutta High Court had directed the secretary of the School Service Commission to appear in person in the wake of allegations of corruption in the recruitment of Class IV staff. The order was issued by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday. The plaintiffs claimed that even after the expiration of the term, more than four class IV employees were illegally appointed in the School Service Commission by producing fake documents. And on the basis of that allegation, the court expressed surprise on this day.

In the wake of that allegation, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court warned of a proper CBI probe and said, “All information must be submitted to the court by 3 pm today. No more time will be given for this. If necessary, CICF, IB, CBI SSC offices will be surrounded. We have to find out who is behind this. Why that fourth class staff has been recruited, what method has been followed, what was its memo number, everything will be scrutinized.

Justice did not stop here. In his words, “I will not allow any member of the commission to go out. All the information of all the computers will be checked by sending it to CBI. No contact can be made with the regional office during this period. No computer can be used without a court order, ”he said.

The judge directed the secretary of the school service commission to appear in court on the same day to find out whether the documents for the appointment of fourth class staff were true or not. The secretary said that the appointment was made. Earlier, the judge had said that if the allegations were proved to be true, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could be given the task of investigating. The time has been given till 3 pm on this day. Only then will it be clear whether the CBI will investigate the recruitment case.

Incidentally, a few months ago, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay summoned the Chairman of the Board of Primary Education to the Calcutta High Court over allegations of irregularities in the appointment of primary teachers. Besides, several cases are pending in the Calcutta High Court alleging corruption in the process of recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.